Shop Owner Refuses To Pay Invoice For Glass Door Installation, So The Installer Removes The Door

Imagine owning a company where you install doors. What would you do if someone didn’t pay for the door after you installed it? Would you eventually let the situation go and start requiring prepayment as a result, or would you take back what was yours?

In today’s story, one shop owner refuses to pay for a glass door that he had installed.

Let’s see how the person who installed the door handles this situation.

Don’t pay your bill, I’ll remove your door My friend has a glass business, replaces broken doors, windows etc! One time this Donair shop got broken into and they hired him to replace their broken glass door. My friends business replaced it and billed him. He viewed the invoice and didn’t pay for weeks. My friend kept following up and he’d ignore him. Never paid the invoice!

It got worse.

He ended up blocking my friends number – My friend calls from a different number and says if you don’t pay I’ll remove the door. * IGNORED AGAIN* My friend waits until Friday at midnight and goes removes the door himself, alarms go off. Store wide open in the middle of a busy street.

Now the shop owner is willing to pay.

All of a sudden he has 30 missed calls from the shop owner begging for the door back and that he’ll pay the invoice! He told him he can hire another company to install a new door for him and he doesn’t want his business. Shop owner was begging and my friend didn’t budge and blocked his number

You can’t have it if you don’t pay for it, and this shop owner learned that lesson the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would've reinstalled the door for an inflated price.

Another person thinks he did the right thing.

This person would've played it differently.

The shop owner didn't actually own the door.

It's not yours until you pay for it.

