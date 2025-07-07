Sibling Misses Half-Sister’s Wedding Due To Short Notice On Date Change, But Half-Sister Isn’t Happy About The Matter

With weddings, communication is everything.

If you had to reschedule your wedding due to a medical issue, would you immediately tell everyone you invited about the date change, or would you rely on word of mouth?

Read how one Redditor’s half-sister changes the date of her wedding, and when this date change doesn’t reach him until the last minute, it causes a big scheduling conflict.

See the full story below.

AITAH for telling my half-sister I couldn’t miss a work event to go to her wedding? My wife and I were invited to attend my half-sister’s wedding many months ago.

Her wedding was initially scheduled to take place in September, but apparently her fiancé’s family had some health issue come up and they decided to move the wedding up to next weekend. They apparently made this decision in February, but I only just found out yesterday.

However, the half-sister wasn’t taking responsibility for the miscommunication.

Apparently, she’d asked our mom to tell all of the family members she’d invited about the change of date and subsequent change in venue. My mom claims that she doesn’t remember saying that she’d tell everyone that this changed, but she was told right when my half-sister made this decision. My half-sister was understandably very upset and frazzled when she asked me if we could come.

I told her that, unfortunately, I didn’t think I’d be able to make it, but I offered to visit her or have her and her husband visit us and take them out to dinner and such, and I also offered to come visit them right before their wedding, as long as my wife could take a day off work to come.

There’s a little more to this story, though…

I own an independent bookstore and a significant proportion of our earnings come from events that we host, and this weekend we’re slated to have 2 local authors and 1 author who’s visiting a nearby university this Friday come for book signings and a panel over the weekend. I can’t really afford to cancel this event, nor can I really postpone it, and unfortunately, aside from me I only have 2 part-time employees, and I’m not comfortable having such a large event without being there myself.

That being said, the half-sister was still not happy.

My half-sister was very upset by this, which I completely understand. After I’d made it clear that there really wasn’t a way for me to feasibly cancel, postpone, or have my employees cover this event, she asked if I could come by myself and leave my wife to run things. My wife doesn’t work at my store, though of course I absolutely trust her to run something like this without me being there, however, I was rather upset by the question.

The OP’s wife has been in it for the long haul — longer than the bride-to-be.

My wife has been a part of my life for longer than my half-sister has been alive, and I really wouldn’t want to come to this event without her. I didn’t tell my half-sister how I felt, but I did say that it wasn’t feasible for me to leave my wife to do this, and I repeated that I’d be more than willing to visit them with my wife right before their wedding, after their honeymoon, or some other time in the summer.

She really was still quite upset though, and I suppose I’m just wondering if I did something terribly wrong here.

Should the half-brother have left his business in peril for this sibling’s new wedding date? Let’s see what Reddit has to say in the comments below.

