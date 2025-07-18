Siblings’ Backseat Bickering Pushed The Parents Too Far, But Their No-Talking Rule Led To An Unplanned Detour

Family vacations are rarely as peaceful as parents hope they’ll be.

But when two feuding siblings pushed their parents too far, a strict silence rule accidentally led to one very important passenger being left behind.

No fighting? No talking? No looking at each other? Okay… Back in the 2000s, when I was a wee little lass, my family (Mum, Dad, my younger brother Josh, and myself) would go for a family trip once every year or two. Mum and Dad would drive for a day across the country to take us to a resort where we could spend the week.

Of course, this was entirely too much boredom for two young kids.

My brother and I, both being young, childish, and stubborn, would fight in the most ridiculous ways. “Mummmm! Josh’s feet are on my side!” “Dadddd! Maddie’s staring at me!” “No, my feet go there!” “Stop kicking meeee!”

Mum and Dad had finally had enough, and told us both to shut up and only look out of our own windows. There would be absolutely no more fighting or talking or looking at each other for the next hour. So we did exactly that.

Thirty minutes into this glorious hour of silence, we had to stop for petrol. Mum got out. Dad got out. My brother got out. Ten minutes later, Mum and Dad come back, and we start to head off. I begin to open my mouth, but I’m promptly cut off.

“No fighting. Not a word for another twenty minutes.” So, as a young kid who absolutely hated being in trouble, I shut my mouth.

After twenty long, awkward minutes, during which I am becoming increasingly anxious, I finally feel like it’s been long enough that I should be allowed to talk. “Where’s Josh?” The car brakes were slammed. Both parents were freaking out.

We got back to the petrol station in probably half the time it took to leave, to find our missing person sitting on the side of the road by the station, waiting for us. He was a bit grumpy, but otherwise completely fine.

We were allowed to talk after that, as long as we didn’t fight. I did cop some blame for that situation, but you best believe I will always point out who told us to shut up and look the other way in the first place. We can laugh about it now.

