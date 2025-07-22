Sister Demands Brother’s Party Favor, But He Refuses And Gets Kicked Out Instead

When a teen got a party goodie bag with his sister’s favorite color inside, she demanded he give it up.

He stood his ground—and got kicked out of the birthday bash for it.

Read on for the story.

AITA For Refusing To Give My Stuff To My Sister? I (13-16M) have a younger sister (12F) who we can call ‘Aria.’ For the basics, we were at a birthday party for her friend (who we can call ‘Quinn’) who had turned 13 the day previously but only got around to the party today. It was a space themed party (with things like planet stickers and fake star tattoos) and Quinn had made a goodie bag for everybody, including the siblings of his friends (which I would qualify for). When we got around to opening the goodie bags and seeing what was inside Aria had the shocking discovery that I had a purple fidget tube in my goodie bags (which was her favorite color) while hers was blue (the color options were purple and blue to match the space theme.)

Can see where this is going…

As such she tried to grab my fidget tube thing out of my hands because she was “the friend of the birthday boy while I was just here because I was related to her”. Quinn’s mom (who we can say is called ‘Mia’) came up to us and said that I could either give the tube to my sister or we get kicked out of the party (Mia clearly favors my sister and has shown she does in the past). I personally didn’t want to do that and shut the conversation down, refusing to hand over the fidget thing out of pure spite for my sister and the fact she had just tried to steal from me, and we got kicked out.

Oh boy.

Our mom yelling at me because she had something planned for her to do while we were there and she couldn’t do it now. I think I might have been a bit petty and that I caused unnecessary conflict. AITA?

Now his mom’s furious, his sister’s still mad, and he’s wondering if he was too petty for not just handing over the fidget toy to keep the peace.

Most people say she is NTA.

But this person says everyone is in the wrong.

This person lays it out straight.

Turns out, sharing isn’t always the final frontier.

This family needs to take a step back and take stock.

