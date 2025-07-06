Son Visited His Parents Hoping To Catch Up, But When They Treated Him Like Free Labor, He Finally Said Something

Some visits don’t feel like visits at all. They feel more like chores disguised as family time.

So, what would you do if every time you visited home, your parents handed you a task list instead of a warm welcome?

Would you grin and bear it?

Or would you finally call it out and see how it goes?

In today’s story, one son deals with this very situation and decides he’s tired of being used for free labor.

Check it out.

AITA for being frustrated at having to do work for my parents? So I live away from my parents now, but visit from time to time, like every other month or longer sometimes. Obviously, the intention is to spend time with my parents for a bit. But it seems like every time I visit, it turns into me doing every single chore around the house possible, mowing the lawn, trimming trees, and cleaning the house.

He’s frustrated with the whole situation.

They aren’t in their 60s or unable to do it themselves. It just frustrates me when what should be a nice visit/catch-up turns into a worker showing up. Due to this, I mentioned this to my mum, and it turned into a big argument about how I just shouldn’t visit then. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but his parents may be a little unreasonable here.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

There’s an old saying about how space makes the heart grow fonder, and that may work pretty well for him.

