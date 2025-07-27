Southwest Airlines Traveller Sounded Off About Their New Baggage Policy. – ‘What is the incentive to fly on them old planes?’

Traveling on Southwest Airlines have long been considered a good deal for folks…but maybe not for much longer…

A TikTokker named Paige posted a video and talked to viewers about the airline’s new baggage policy.

Paige said, “It’s so crazy that Southwest decided to end their two free checked bags in today’s climate. You trademarked ‘Two Bags Fly Free.’ I just don’t understand how you can so easily separate yourself from something that is tied to your brand identity.”

The TikTokker also said that she thinks it’s hypocritical for the company to go back on their word and change direction on its bag policy.

Paige said, “So, what changed? Did you see how much people were making from checked bags? Because it’s disgusting.”

She added, “What is the incentive to fly on them old planes? Southwest, what the **** is you doing? You might as well be everybody else.”

Here’s the video.

Every big company is trying to bleed us dry!

