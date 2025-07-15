Stay-At-Home Mom Stopped Doing Chores After 10PM, So When She Refused To Heat Up Her Husband’s Dinner, He Called His Mom

Stay-at-home moms are superheroes, but even superheroes need rest.

So when she stood firm on the boundaries she’d set for herself and refused a late-night chore, her husband didn’t just argue — he called in backup from a surprising place.

She’s not backing down, but she is questioning her choices.

AITAH for not re-heating dinner for my husband after 10? I became a stay-at-home mom recently. It’s a decision that me and my husband agreed upon.

However, I have set limits on how much I’m required to do and for how long, because I feel like even though I’m a wife and a mother, I’m still a woman who needs time and space to look after myself. I can’t take care of my family when I can’t even take care of myself.

So she set a firm boundary.

So I told my husband that at 10 p.m. I’m done with chores and that he shouldn’t expect me to do anything after that. He was like, “Yeah, whatever you say.”

Which her husband promptly walked all over.

Last night, he had to work a long shift and came home at 10:15. I was in the bathroom applying a face mask when he came and asked that I reheat his dinner. I said no. He asked why not. I told him to check his watch and he would know.

The fight continued to escalate, so her husband called in reinforcements.

He paused, then laughed, and said I was being ridiculous. I said we had an agreement. But he argued that I was acting manipulative and selfish. We started fighting, and then he ended up texting his mom telling her about what I’d done (or didn’t do, for that matter).

Now her mother-in-law begins piling on.

She started texting me, basically lecturing about how selfish and petty (about the 10:15 thing), and said I was setting a bad example for my daughter and teaching her to become self-centered and selfish. I decided I wasn’t gonna talk to her, and my husband has refused to even stay at home and went to a friend’s house.

I feel horrible! Maybe I shouldn’t have done this to make a point, but we had an agreement. AITA?

