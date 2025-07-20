Strange Customer Requests Tons Of RAM on Boxing Day, Leaving Worker Clueless As To What They Could Possibly Be Doing

Sometimes, people leave you wondering.

For example, take this story about a Redditor who works at a computer store, and how they met a customer who wanted a LOT of RAM.

Read the story below for more info.

Do you sell RAM? So, I work in a computer store.. Customer: Do you have RAMs?

Such a simple question that will lead to such a strange reveal…

Me: Yes — what kind are you after?

Customer: Computer RAMs.

Me: DDR3 or DDR4?

Customer: RAMs?

They were patient in explaining.

Me: Does your computer take three or four?

Customer: Are they different?

Me: Yes. OK, how old is it?

Customer: Three years. Intel i5.

Me: Ok, so it’s probably three then. Desktop or laptop?

Customer: Desktop.

But then, they had to ask an important question.

Me: Great! OK, how large do you need it?

The answer this customer gave will rock every computer nerd’s world…

Customer: Big.

Me: Like…. 4 GB? 8 GB?

Customer: Do you have 128 GB stick?

Me: We…we do for servers… I’m not 100% sure your system will take it. Also, it’s certainly not in stock here. I’ll need to order it for you.

Customer: Oh… 64 GB?

Me: Based on what you’ve told me your computer can use 4 and 8 GB sticks. Does it have four slots..?

Aaaaand they went back to square one on this one.

Customer: Yes, I want lots of RAMs.

Me: Ok, well, I can do 4×8 GB at the most today. Anything else, I will need to order in for you after I get a quote.

Customer: Ok, I’ll go ask somewhere else for big RAMs. Me: Ok, thanks. Have a good Christmas.

To top it off? This was ON A HOLIDAY.

I mean he was nice and polite, at least. But, WTF is he trying to do…this was on Boxing Day. And by Boxing Day, I mean there are 20 people in a line making cranky faces. If he wanted a USB stick, he would have seen them on the way out. Sorry to all those here who feel I should have gone the extra mile, but it was hectic, and I needed to help the people that knew exactly what they wanted get their gear and get out fast. Merry Christmas!

What does Reddit have to say about this strange technical encounter? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

Redditors honestly wondered if he wanted a USB.

Another had to say what they may have been thinking.

One reader simplified the convo.

And finally, one commenter praised them for being a responsible seller.

What a strange, funny story about RAM.

Like bizarro world.

