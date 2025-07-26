Student Successfully Balances A Part Time Job Schedule With Schoolwork, But Then One Manager Decides To Ignore An Important Shift Request

It can be hard to balance work and school at the same time, but it is possible, especially if you have a manager who is understanding when you need time off to study.

In today’s story, one employee at a cinema has two managers. One is really understanding, and the other, well, is not.

Let’s find out what happens when he requests a day off to study.

“Come in, or find another job” Far too long ago I(m) worked a student job at a cinema under the most obnoxious location manager (m) I had ever met. We’ll call him Bob. I worked front of house, got along well with people etc etc etc.

Here’s how the schedule worked.

The schedule went up each week, two weeks in advance, and quite often you might find yourself on unfavourable shifts, or sometimes no shifts at all. We all negotiated amongst ourselves for shift swaps, updated management and all went well. Except when I had a coursework deadline. I made it clear weeks in advance that I needed the weekend off to finish, planning ahead and very aware of the work I had left.

This sounds like a great manager.

The relevant schedule goes up and, lo and behold, I’m booked for the Saturday shift. I tried to shift swap but nobody was biting, so I went up to my direct manager (f) and Bob, told them the situation and she said she would handle it. Then I had no shifts until the problematic day.

Bob clearly didn’t get the memo.

Cue two weeks later and I’m under pressure to get coursework done. Bob phones. He’s never called me before, so I instantly know what this is about.” “Why you (sic) not in today?” “I told [manager] weeks ago I wasn’t available. I’m working on a deadline.” “You’re on shift. Come in, or find another job.”

He technically complied.

Well, darn. Better do what he says, I need the money. So I got ready and headed to the cinema. I walked in there, went right up to him on the floor and said “You told me to come in, I came in. Now I’m leaving.” He couldn’t say a word, I just turned and left. Kept the job for another six months too, until I found something more convenient with better pay.

That’s funny! I’m surprised Bob let him walk back out so easily though.

