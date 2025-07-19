Suspicious Salesman Pressured Homeowner To Open The Door, So She Responded By Locking It Tighter And Trusting Her Instincts

Home is supposed to be the one place where people feel safest.

But after a scantily clad, aggressive visitor kept insisting on contact despite repeated refusals, one woman opted to stay behind locked doors, but yet still found herself questioning whether she did the right thing.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not opening the door for someone I just had someone come to my house — I think they were selling something, not sure. He starts off by knocking on my door super aggressively, which I already don’t like.

Then the red flags get redder.

Then I proceed to look on my Ring camera and see he’s shirtless. I decided to go on my Ring to see what he wants, as I don’t feel safe opening the door.

The suspicious salesman gives his spiel.

He proceeds to tell me our neighborhood has been flagged for high power usage and they are trying to save people money. I tell him I’m not interested.

But this guy isn’t going to take no for an answer.

Then he says it’s not an option to not be interested and that he has paperwork with my information on it that he can’t leave at the door. I tell him again I’m not interested, I’m not opening the door, and if he wants, he could leave the paper at the door or leave. Keep in mind I’ve told him I’m not interested at least five times already.

Finally, she decides to stop engaging, which makes him even madder.

I stop answering because he obviously doesn’t know when to quit. Then he proceeds to tell me that he’s just trying to do his job, I’m not treating him like a human being, and I’m being extremely rude.

He vows to be back and she begins to wonder if she made the right choice.

He then tells me he’ll be back in three hours because he has to give me the paper. AITA for not opening the door?

Stranger danger, big time!

What did Reddit make of all this?

This sounds like something that needs to be reported to the authorities.

It’s very clear to this user what was really going on here.

This commenter details a very similar scam they witnessed in their neighborhood.

Ring devices were practically designed for this very purpose.

It’s not rude to be caution, especially when it comes to guarding your own home.

It may have felt uncomfortable to trust her instincts, but it’s what kept her safe.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.