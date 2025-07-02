Teacher Refused To Gloss Over The Ugliness Of The Past, So Their History Project On Christopher Columbus Sparked Controversy With The School’s Principal

Some educators stick strictly to the lesson plan, while others find creative ways to disrupt the status quo.

One fifth-grade teacher used a hallway decorating contest to make a bold and historically accurate statement about one notorious 15th-century explorer.

But it didn’t go over well with everyone.

Malicious Compliance in the Classroom During the 1992–’93 school year, I was teaching 5th grade. Our school was celebrating the 500th anniversary of Columbus getting lost.

Each wing had to decorate their door and the hallway outside the door with either something Columbus brought to the New World or something he took back to Europe. My wing was supposed to do something he brought, so I did diseases.

My jerk of a principal was NOT happy, but I had an article in a major magazine (either Time or Newsweek) to back me up, so he couldn’t stop me. It was awesome! The principal was a major pain, and I did stuff like this the entire five years I worked for him.

