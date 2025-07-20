Teen Boy’s Mom Wants Him To Invite His Dad To His Graduation Party, But He Doesn’t Want To Invite Him

Graduating from high school is a big deal, and a party to celebrate can be a lot of fun.

If you were planning your graduation party, would you invite your dad even if he wasn’t really a part of your life? What if you mom tried to convince you to invite him?

In today’s story, one teen boy’s mom tries to talk him into inviting his dad to his graduation party, but it doesn’t go well. He’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA For telling my mom shes not allowed to plan my open house? I 18( M) graduated in May and I am preparing to have my open house. I want to keep it small only a few friends and family members and a few of my moms friends who are like aunties to me. My mom 44(F) wants to invite my father 41(M) and I have not seen him in almost 2 years.

He doesn’t want to invite his father.

My father wont reach out to me and had basically abandoned me and my brother. My mom also has a new boyfriend, and he is catering the event. She keeps telling me I should invite my father and keeps telling me its a good why to show how a new man is in my life.

He has taken over control of his party.

I think the whole thing is petty and I continue to express that it would hurt me and my brothers to have my father there, and I continue to tell her that showing off and trying to one up my father is petty and uncomfortable. Now shes demanding my father be invited. And I told her if she’s going to act like a child and mess with the invited shes not allowed to interfere with planning. I have now taken upon myself to plan my own party that I didnt want in the first place, and my mom is telling everyone im selfish abd rude for cutting her out of a big milestone. am I the jerk?

His mom just wants him to invite his dad to rub her new boyfriend in his face. That’s not a good reason to invite him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His mom is making it all about her.

This person translates exactly what the mom really means.

He made the right decision.

Here’s a clever idea to get back at his mom!

He could cancel the party.

His mom only wants the party to show off.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.