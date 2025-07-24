Teen Told Her Mother She Was On A Diet, So When Her Mother Went Behind Her Back And Gave Her Full-Fat Ingredients, She Felt Her Trust Was Broken

Support from family can make or break someone’s attempt to build healthier habits.

So when one teen’s mom secretly altered her food while she was on a diet, a moment of trust was turned into an act of sabotage.

The teen is upset, and the mother seems clueless. How can this issue be resolved?

AITAH for telling my mom that I don’t want her to touch my food after she went against my wishes? I (17f) and my mom (45f) have been fighting for a while about dinner. Usually she cooks and I help and that hasn’t changed, but what has changed is I’m on a diet. I’m 5’0 and 167, I’ve always been heavy but recently it’s gotten worse.

I used to do track and softball but I’ve quit all sports because I have a tear in my UCL on my right arm. It’s painful but not enough for surgery so I just have to deal with the pain for now, but I am in physical therapy. I try to get exercised by walking, but that’s just not enough. So I’ve started going on a diet and I’m on a calorie deficit of 1,100 calories.

My mom will make dinner and I love her cooking don’t get me wrong but most of the time one plate is over 1000 cal at least. She mostly cooks Mexican cuisine since we’re Hispanic. I’ve talked to her multiple times about me eating different meals than what they’re having and that I’ll prepare it and buy everything. She gets mad every time I bring up I’m on a diet.

The problem started when she wanted to make Alfredo pasta for everybody and that sounded super delicious so I put aside a cup of pasta and 1/4 of sauce for me since I would be home late. I weighed out all my ingredient and put it all in separate containers. I put the can Alfredo sauce by itself in the fridge with my ingredients. (This is important.)

I had therapy at 4:30 so I came home around 6 since it’s a pretty far drive. When I came home all my ingredients were there like before, and I took them out of the fridge. Everybody had already eaten so all I had to do is make my food.

I realized that my Alfredo sauce lid had been tampered with. It originally had a lid but it was now covered with saran wrap. I didn’t think of it at first, but I thought it was weird. I made my food and everything and it tasted delicious.

I went to talk to my mom as usual after I came home and after I had eaten, just asking how her day was. She asked me if I had liked the food and I said yes my pasta was very good. She said she was glad because she added a whole bunch of ingredients into the Alfredo. I was livid. Not only does this mean I was probably over my calorie budget, but she told me that she had added a lot of cream cheese and other seasoning.

It just made me mad that I told her that I had put this aside and already weighed everything. She thought I was mad about my calorie budget and I said no I was mad that she tampered with my food.

She said that she didn’t understand the big concern and I’ve been ticked at her since. I’ve been keeping my food in a separate fridge that we have outside. She told me I’m being dramatic, but I don’t think I am. If she’s messed with this, what else has she messed with? So AITAH?

