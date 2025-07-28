Teen With A Fake ID Buys Beer And Heads To A Local Fireworks Show, But A Rookie Cop Stops Him And Has Lots Of Questions

If you were underage and were drinking alcohol, would you go up to a police officer to ask a question, or would you try to lay low?

In today’s story, one teen has a question for a police officer, but it really backfires when she asks him lots of questions. Ultimately, with some persistence and patience, he is able to get his way.

Let’s see what he does.

Dump That Beer. OK. A little backstory, at the time my DL was altered to make me 21. But if you looked close, you could tell. However, the 7-11 near my house had previously carded me so never carded me again. Also in San Diego, there was a huge, annual fireworks show that would be set to fire from the stadium in Mission Valley. Those that lived in the area knew there were places on top of the hills overlooking the valley that had an excellent viewpoint of the show, and we’d just sit on the grass and watch it for free. During these events, about 5 streets all closest to this overlook area, were blocked off for a block party. The police manned the barricades. To drive in, you had to show ID to prove you lived in the blocked off section. But anyone can walk or bike in.

He was heading to the fireworks show, beer in hand.

Now, on this evening, I bought 2 beers for the show with cash. I was on my bike and left my wallet at home. I had about 2/3s of one beer already drank when I’m getting close to the barricade. I was thinking the a bike is still considered a vehicle and having an open container might be illegal. So instead of just biking through, which I could have done easily, I stop to ask the cop about the open container thing. And instead of answering, she got very confrontational.

Here’s how the conversation went.

Also, I later learned that cops assigned to these barricades are the rookies. Here’s the dialog. Rookie (first thing she says): How old are you? Me: 21. Rookie: Let me see some ID. Me: I didn’t bring it. I live just 3 blocks from here.

The rookie cop was not backing down.

Rookie: I need to see ID now! Me: I don’t have it. Rookie: You are going to have to dispose of that beer. Me: What? Look, I came up to you to prevent trouble.

He did what she said, but she still wasn’t happy.

Rookie: You need to dispose of that beer. NOW! Me: OK (and I chugged the last of that beer). Rookie: NO! Not that way! Me: Oh (and gave her my best dumb teenager look).

Now, the cop is getting nosy.

Rookie (she’s mad now): What’s in the bag? Me (knowing I couldn’t pull that same trick twice): A Pepsi. Rookie: Let me see! Me: Do you have a warrant? (I didn’t now stuff about laws except for what I saw on TV).

This time, he refused to do what she said.

Rookie: Open the bag. Me: Only if you have a warrant. Rookie: If you don’t let me see, I’m going to call for backup. Me: Then call your backup.

He waited.

Rookie, wait right here. Me: OK So about 5 minutes later, a patrol car with two male cops pull up on the edge of the barricade and wave me over. One of them talks to me.

Here’s how this conversation went.

Male cop: How old are you? Me: 21. Male cop: Go ahead and get out of here. I walked back over to where I parked my bike, gave the rookie a smile, and rode away.

It didn’t work out for the rookie.

I think the rookie was about to have a stroke. This was the big bust of her career getting away. I’m just laughing on the inside knowing I just got away with stuff.

That’s funny! Really, it’s too bad he ever walked over to her to ask about the open container policy. He could’ve just rode over to the show. He never did get to ask his question.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

