Teenage Boy Got Tired Of His Parents’ Constant Arguing, So He Finally Snapped And Yelled At Them

Kids really don’t like hearing their parents fight.

If your parents argued a lot, would you stay out of it, or would you tell them to knock it off?

This teenage boy was trying to hold it together while his parents argued night after night, but he finally snapped and yelled at his parents.

Did he do the right thing, or should he have stayed out of it?

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITAH for yelling at my parents? I (16M) live with my parents and my 8-year-old sister. For the past few months, my parents have been arguing constantly. Like, yelling almost every night, slamming doors, and cussing each other out over everything including money, us, their parents, and more!

This teenage boy would comfort his sister every time their parents fight.

Most of the time, I just try to tune it out, but my little sister can’t. She gets scared and runs into my room crying. She asks me if they’re getting divorced or if she did something wrong. I do my best to calm her down, but it’s hard. She’s a kid.

He finally snapped.

Last night, it got really bad again, and I just snapped. I came out of my room and yelled at both of them to shut up. I told them they’re scaring her and making everything worse. I said I’m tired of pretending everything’s normal when it’s not.

I might’ve said something like, “You’re both acting like freaking children.” Which, of course, isn’t my proudest line. They both got quiet, but later, my mom told me I was out of line and that I “don’t understand how hard it is being an adult.”

Now, he feels kind of guilty.

My dad didn’t say much, just gave me an annoyed look. Now, it’s super tense in the house, and I feel kinda guilty. I know I yelled, and maybe I shouldn’t have, but I was just so tired of seeing my sister freaked out, and no one’s doing anything about it. So… AITA?

Sometimes, the most mature person in the room isn’t the oldest.

