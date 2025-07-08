Teenage Boy Knew His Boss Wouldn’t Pay Him Or Any Of His Coworkers, So He Thought Of A Clever Way To Cash Everyone’s Paychecks

Everyone deserves to get paid for the hard work they put in.

What would you do if you knew the owners of the company where you worked were going to close the business without paying anyone? Would you work as usual anyway, or would you find a clever way to make sure everyone got paid?

This teenage boy was working his first real job at an ice cream parlor, but he realized that the business was about to go down.

When their salary was delayed again, he had to act fast and think of a way to get compensated.

Read the full story below to find out what he did.

Got my Boss finally pay me – my way A few decades ago, my first “paycheck” job at 13 years old was running an ice cream parlor. The problem was the owner would “delay” our pay, often handing out paychecks but cautioning the employees (and me) not to cash them for a few days.

This boy knew early on that the business would not last very long.

The guy and his wife were matching POS, and I knew the end was near for the business when the ice cream trucks and paper supply vendors didn’t show one week. My boss and his wife were arguing about $$ in the back room, and I realized that they were gonna stiff all of us again… then go out of business.

Instead of putting the money in the safe, he gave it out to the employees.

So that Saturday night, the ice cream parlor was hopping. I didn’t put the $$ in the safe. One by one, as we got cash for the food, I’d call up the other employees and tell them to come in right now to get their checks.

He left his resignation letter on the cash register.

Then, I cashed them on the spot, using the money that was in the till. The boss and his wife showed up on Sunday morning to a filthy shop, a safe full of checks that they wrote and had no intention of ever paying out to a bunch of kids, and my resignation taped to the cash register.

Well played! The owners got what they deserved.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Well done, says this user.

Indeed!

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a personal thought from this person.

Finally, people are loving the revenge.

Revenge is a dish served cold… like ice cream!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.