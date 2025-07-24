Teenager Noticed Unfair Treatment In Their House, So She Asked Her Mom Why She Would Always Ask Her To Do Chores But Not Her Brothers

Fairness within the family is important, especially among siblings.

What would you do if your mom expected you to help her clean, but she didn’t expect your older siblings to help her clean? Would you clean anyway, or would you question the fairness of this situation?

This teenage girl noticed how her mom would always ask her to clean and do chores at home, but her mom would barely ask her older brothers to do any chores.

When she asked her mom about this, she found the reason to be unacceptable.

AITA for pointing out that my mother is treating me differently from my siblings I (17F) have been noticing that my mother is treating me differently than my older brothers, 20 and 22. I’ve just graduated secondary, and a few months ago, I came up with an idea. I’m going to study abroad. And I wished to spend my last few weeks with my siblings here like we used to before they also went abroad.

I’ve been noticing that my mom has been more lenient with them on certain things like cleanliness. One of my brothers, the 20-year-old, does certain stuff, like leaving his socks around and not throwing trash away immediately. I know for a fact that my mother doesn’t like this. I don’t like it either.

My mother hasn’t brought it up with him. I find this unfair because if I acted the way he does, I would’ve definitely been yelled at and would have to hear another one of her 10-minute rants. Saturdays are normally the day we clean the house.

I was sick that day, so I didn’t feel like helping out, though I did do something at least. My mother asked me and my siblings for help, but I did the biggest chore in my opinion. One of my siblings, the 22-year-old, didn’t do anything at all. The rest, my mom did herself.

Today, my mom asked me to help her clean the bathrooms, which I have no issues with. But I asked her why she doesn’t ask my siblings to help out, as well. I’ve noticed this past week that she basically doesn’t ask my oldest brother to do any chore. My mother told me that she doesn’t ask them to do chores because they’re basically on a vacation.

I pointed out that I’m also on a vacation since I finished school. She said that it is different. But in my opinion, it isn’t at all. I might still be at home, but that doesn’t take away the fact that I’m on a vacation. I don’t mind helping out since I always do, but I don’t like it when she only asks me to help out, and not my siblings.

I know this isn’t important and very insignificant, but I still wonder, am I wrong in this situation? Is it fair that I’m the only one she asks for help with chores? AITA for feeling this way?

Responsibilities at home should be shared and divided equally.

