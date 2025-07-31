Her Old Roommate Moved Her Cats Out Nearly A Week Ago, But Left Two Filled Litter Boxes Behind. So She Texted Her To Come Get Rid Of Them.

When moving out of a room, there is a lot that needs to be done, so it can be difficult to keep everything taken care of.

What would you do if you had a roommate who moved out, but she left her cat’s litter boxes in there for nearly a week without throwing them away?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally texted her to get the kitty litter out of there right away, which is causing some drama.

Check it out.

AITA for Blowing Up on Outgoing Roommate Because She Left 2 Litter Boxes Full of Cat Poop In Her Room? My current roommate is moving out of our apartment to move in with her partner, and she’s been steadily packing things up and moving things out to their new place over the past few weeks. While we moved in together as friends, our relationship quickly and suddenly deteriorated over the past few months for reasons I don’t understand because she’s functionally stopped communicating with me unless its over text. (if I’m in the living room when she either leaves her room or comes home, she’ll quickly and silently leave or go into her room without even saying “hello” to me).

We’ve had our fights in the past over things like the thermostat or leaving on lights, but we’ve always eventually communicated our issues and gotten past them. No such reconciliation has happened for almost 3 months and likely won’t happen. I wouldn’t be shocked if she never speaks to me again after she’s fully moved out.

What has me making this post is that she has 2 cats that, on Sunday, she moved over to her new apartment along with most of their belongings (food, water fountain, beds, etc.). What she left behind though was their two litter boxes *absolutely filled* with cat poo. She uses this service that sends her 2 bio-degradable litter boxes each month (it’s designed that you basically throw out the entire thing every month and replace it with the new one), and at the time, I figured she just didn’t have the energy to throw them out and would do it later. She’s come back to the apartment multiple times over the past few days, including spending all day on Thursday organizing and moving things, and the cat poo boxes have remained. She had been frustrating me for months with her sudden cold shoulder and lack of communication, but when I came home on Thursday and found out the litter boxes were still there (and still filled with waste). It set me over the edge, and I sent her a very hostile and strongly worded text on Friday morning (today) *demanding* that she go to the apartment today and throw it out.

I later got a text from one of our mutual friends (who’s been helping my roommate move) saying she was going to the apartment to clean up in her stead (I’ve been at work all day today). She explained that they left the litter boxes on purpose to throw them out on Saturday (tomorrow, and 6 days after she took her cats) as part of a big cleaning day she planned to do in that room. She also justified it by saying that it was fine that they were left behind because nobody was actually living in that room anymore. I disagreed, because, like, it’s still 2 boxes full of cat poo in what is now functionally my apartment and I want them out ASAP. I was less hostile to her, but still firmly told her to remove the litter boxes while she was there. AITA?

