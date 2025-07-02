Their Bad Roommate Abandoned Her Property, And She Doesn’t Know What To Do With Their Stuff

Some people are a poor match to live together.

It just doesn’t work. But the problems don’t all go away when the roommate leaves.

See why this person is tempted to throw out her roommate’s stuff.

WIBTA if I threw away all my housemates old stuff?

I had a friend living with me and my partner for a few months last year. She was in between houses and we had a spare room.

Things got really tense as it turns out she never leaves the house. Ever. She’d go to work, often late or would phone in sick, but other than that only left the house twice over three months.

It doesn’t jive with her way of life.

I had a lot of empathy at first, but it started to drain me when I would have no privacy and no peace, as she would always use seeing me as an excuse to non-stop chat to me. I have always been quite introverted and she knows this, so I ended up just locking myself in my room for the last month of her being there. She never cleaned her room once. When she left, she left a tonne of stuff in the room. Random things – a dress, sewing machine, some food. She said she’d come back for it, but she never did and it’s been 6 months now. She also didn’t clean it and left stains on the carpet with bits of tissue in it – showing an attempt to clean it, but never doing anything more about it. Since she left, she’s messaged a couple of times, but I haven’t responded other than in one word messages.

Nothing else is working either.

My partner did a lot of the olive-branching through her whole stay, and has replied to a couple of messages from her. I know I could reach out to her and return the stuff, but mentally I feel so exhausted from this I can’t bring myself to it. I’ve kept the stuff in case she reaches out or if I ever feel able to go and return them. (I don’t drive, so it’s more than just swinging by, as I have to arrange this with my partner, who feels the same way after all of this). However, I feel bad chucking/donating things that aren’t mine.

Here is what people are talking about.

I wouldn’t do that. It could be stolen.

Donating might make you feel better.

This sounds good. Remove the physical burden, but have it available for a bit.

Depends on what time is considered “Abandoned” where they live.

Who does this?!

I hope she’s okay.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.