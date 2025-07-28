Their Stepdad’s Kids Are Close To Getting Cut Out Of The Will, But Should They Tell The Kids So They Change Their Ways?

If you’ve ever dealt with a will after someone’s passing you know how heartbreaking it can be.

AITAH for not warning stepsister her dad is rewriting his will? My mother was married to my stepdad for 36 years and died four years ago. I promised her I would help take care of him.

Unfortunately, others are not stepping up.

He has two children who aren’t there for him. One told him she was tired of his negativity and not to call her for help getting to doc appts and such. She cut off nearly all contact. The other hasn’t been in stepdad’s life (or ours) much for many years.

Leaving these two to fill in the gaps.

My brother drives 2 hours (round trip) to take stepdad to appts. I live farther away, but call often and visit when I can, always helping out around the house when I’m there (small repairs and such). Another brother drove from states away to spend a week helping after stepdad was injured in a fall.

And all this change of dynamic is leading to a change of heart.

Now stepdad says he wants to rewrite his will. We are NOT encouraging this, telling him we hope his kids come around. If we tell our stepsibs, they might step up, making him feel less rejected. But if I don’t warn them he is rewriting will, AITAH?

Here's what the comments had to say:

This could seriously backfire.

The consensus was he’s a grown man.

Insincerity will not make him feel better.

Seems like everyone involved has made their bed.

