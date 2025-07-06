Waiter Was Going From The Kitchen To Their Table Nonstop, So He Told Him To Take His Time And When He Did He Got A Big Tip

Being a waiter must not be easy, especially when serving hangry people.

But in this case, the waiter didn’t seem phased by these customers’ constant requests at all, even when one customer thought he would be tired from tangoing from the kitchen to their table nonstop.

Read the story and see how things played out.

“Don’t hurry.” – A story of benevolent compliance. About a year ago, I was in New Orleans with friends for the weekend. At the end of the day, we scattered to our various Airbnb’s and hotels, with plans to get changed and cleaned up and meet for dinner at a restaurant on Lake Ponchatrain.

To protect the restaurant, let’s just say that the name was spelled and pronounced exactly like The Blue Crab.

They were all very hungry and tired.

I’d tell you the waiter’s name, but I can’t remember it. I’ll call him Acronym, because I know you all love it when people use acronyms in these stories. We’d been out in the sun all day, so I was a little tired and not thinking entirely clearly. I drove myself there, and arrived about 10 minutes late. My friends were there already and had ordered drinks already. I sat down and our waiter, Acronym, came over with water and a menu for me. He returned a minute later with my friends’ drinks. I ordered a drink.

The beers started coming and they didn’t stop coming.

Acronym left, and returned with my beer less than a minute later. My friends ordered food without waiting for me to finish reading the menu. I didn’t blame them. I was late and we were all famished. Acronym left and came back a minute or so later to take my order. I ordered.

Whew!

Appetizers arrived. A friend ordered another beer. Acronym left and returned with his beer and our food. At this point I realized I’d almost finished my beer, and would also like another one. But I also realized that because I arrived late, ordered late, et cetera, I was making Acronym make twice as many trips to our table. And I felt bad about it.

So he tried putting Acronym at ease.

So I asked him,”Can I get another beer? But please, don’t hurry. Take your time.” We began eating, and a few minutes later, all my friends began laughing at something behind me. I turned around, and there was Acronym, holding my beer in hand, about 15 feet away. He was….very…..slowly….walking….towards…me with all of the speed of a sloth on downers. Just creeping towards me with my beer in his hand and a grin on his face.

He was taking his time like requested.

I eventually got my beer. We had a great meal. Acronym got a good tip, and I told his manager that he was doing a wonderful job. Thanks, Acronym, I hope to see you next time I’m in town.

People with a good sense of humor are just refreshing.

