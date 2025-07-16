McDonald’s Customer Found A Deal Where You Could Get Big Macs For Just 25 Cents, So He Went To A Location And Tried To Order 25 Big Macs
It’s annoying when you want to buy in bulk, but something stands in your way.
If there were a great deal on a favorite fast food item, would you take advantage of the deal, or would you REALLY take advantage of the deal by buying in bulk?
In today’s story, one person tries to buy in bulk, and it almost backfires.
Fortunately, a loophole worked in his favor. Keep reading to see how the story plays out.
Ok, I’ll obey your rules … if you insist
Back in the 90s I was in college, struggling to pay my bills and attend classes.
McDonald’s had a promotion at the time, buy a Big Mac for only 25 cents!
I thought this was a great way to extend my grocery money.
But it almost didn’t work.
I’d buy 25 Big Macs, freeze them, and eat them once a day for lunch.
I pulled up to the drive through and ordered 25 Big Macs.
There was a pause, then a concerned tone saying “Hold on a second” and then a brief delay.
The window jockey came back and said “Sorry, there’s a max of 5 Big Macs per order.”
He knew how to get around this.
“Well then,” I replied, “You can ring it in as 5 separate orders, or you can just sell me 5 and I can drive around the drive-thru 4 more times. Your call.”
Another brief pause.
“That’ll be 7 dollars and 19 cents, please drive thru”.
Talk about a great deal!
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
As if there aren’t enough reasons to not microwave fast food.
Evil is a strong word, but it’s certainly unkind to the staff.
The ’90s were a special time.
I’m sure. I guess they didn’t know how to deal with his alternative.
Ouch! What a fabulous burn.
I hope he learned to cook eventually.
