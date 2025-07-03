Gym Bro Won’t Stop Talking To Her During Her Workouts, So She Fears She May Have No Option But To Crash Out On Him

There are just all kinds of weird social things that can happen at a gym, but some problems are (or should be) very easy to avoid.

Like, it’s not hard to NOT be the guy in this story.

This guy is annoying, and can’t seem to take a hint, so one woman at the gym just want him to shut up!

Let’s see what’s bothering her so much.

WIBTA if i crashed out on some guy at the gym I 19(F) have been going to the gym for a few months now and Ive noticed this guy probably in his 30s and he always is nice and friendly to everyone- I say Hi and goodbye when he says it to me-

You might suspect this is going somewhere creepy, but, not quite…

The problem is in the middle of my sets or when im doing cardio he’ll stop me or other people and just.. Talk. About anything. Most of the time its like bragging about being a trainer or about how much he can do the stairs or how much he can lift. And its obnoxious as heck.

She’s tried a few things so far…

I try to ignore him or just laugh and put my headphones back on but he is like annoyingly persistent. I get asking how many sets someone has left or how long they’re gunna be on something, but like why does he keep talking. Ive said stuff like “Sorry Im trying to focus”. but im on the verge of crashing out.

But nothing has been effective yet.

He literally was doing it while im on the stairs as im writing this. I dunno what to do without just telling him to leave me alone but that feels like bad behavior because everyone else is nice to him.

That guy does sound pretty annoying.

Here’s what that comments on Reddit made of this:

Persistence may be key, but don’t lose it.

Remember that yelling is not the only way to be clear with someone.

Boundaries are important.

There are steps between that.

