Two Brides Wanted A Small Wedding With Just Eight Of Their Closest Friends, But Things Turned Sour When Two Of Those Friends Left The Wedding Early

Wedding etiquette can be an incredibly difficult thing to navigate.

Every wedding is different, and trying not to offend the couple on their wedding day – when they’re totally reasonable people in everyday life – can feel like a minefield.

And it’s understandable – this is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, and people get really hung up on that.

This was the case for the bride in this story, whose perfect day was dampened somewhat by the behavior of her friends.

Read on to find out what happened, and how their friendship changed as a result.

AITA for not going to a friend’s 25th birthday celebration after she left my wedding TWICE? A week ago I (a 25-year-old woman) married the love of my life (my wife, 24) and we had a small ceremony with our families and close friends. In total, we had eight guests (plus us, the two brides). The ceremony was maximum 45 minutes, and we only had the photographer for two hours. Everything was perfect!

Let’s see how their perfect day was tempered somewhat.

We had gone to a conservatory in the area and taken pictures inside and out. Two of our friends (Bailey, 24 and Deb, 25 – an engaged couple), started to have their own photo shoot literally in front of us. I decided to cheer “yasss goo Deb!” to which she stop posing and said “damn that’s so embarrassing.” We finished couples shots and saw Bailey and Deb were nowhere to be seen. All of our families and other friends were very upset that the two of them left, but we just played it off like it was okay and that is just how they are.

Read on to find out how the rest of their celebrations went down.

The bar after party was just our friends, and we had rented an area for two hours – but the catch was we needed to hit a $200 bar tab minimum. Deb and Bailey show up late to the after party, but seemed happy to be there; they were talking to our other friends and Bailey started to play games with us (Deb finds games embarrassing). They were both drinking – not a requirement for fun but they love drinking. About half an hour into the after party, Bailey asks us what we’d be doing Friday and to not make plans because it’s Deb’s birthday. We had been looking to go on a trip that weekend but it was not planned so we said that we should be able to go. A few moments later Deb comes back from the bar and is complaining how drinks were soooo expensive. A special cocktail was $12 and a draft beer was $10.

The couple’s weird behavior continued into the night.

A while later, my wife wanted to get food so we went to go look at a food truck. She saw there was nothing she’d eat, so we decided to get Cane’s later. Next thing, we saw Bailey and Deb waving us down. Thinking they wanted food too, we told them we weren’t getting stuff here. However, they told us that a mutual friend was bartending 20 minutes away, so they were going to see her, but would meet us back at the house later. Keep in mind we live in a major city and this friend is a bartender and has been for over a year.

Read on to find out whether they kept their promise.

When we got back in the bar one of our other friends (K) asked where Deb and Bailey went, because they told K that they’d be “right back.” Of course, being confused, we checked the tab – and it turned out they had closed their tab. Everyone agreed it was fine, because we got to drink more and hangout longer with friends from out of town. We finished drinks around 11:30pm, only to get a text from Deb saying they aren’t coming back to the house with everyone, they are going home.

Let’s see how this whole debacle changed their attitude toward Bailey and Deb.

Well, my wife and I decided to go on our last minute little honeymoon weekend, which so happened to overlap with Deb’s birthday so we weren’t able to make it. After letting Deb and Bailey know we couldn’t go and why, they have basically ignored both of us and our texts. Are we wrong for not going to Deb’s birthday after they left our wedding celebration not once but twice? AITA?

Let’s be real here: Bailey and Deb’s behavior was rude.

A wedding day is about the couple involved. That doesn’t mean that the guests have to cater to the couple’s every whim, but it does garner a certain amount of respect.

And respect is certainly not what these ‘friends’ had for the brides.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit thought about this.

And others found Bailey and Deb’s behavior problematic.

However, many people thought there were major issues with the wedding.

And this Redditor thought everyone involved was at fault for something.

Wedding etiquette varies across the world, but it’s usually good manners to feed your guests if you expect them to stay for a long time.

This is especially the case with a small wedding, where it’s apparent if people aren’t there any more.

However, the friends’ behavior was rude, there’s no escaping that – and if they’re disappointed that the brides aren’t coming to the birthday party? Well they should have thought about that before leaving their wedding.

Do these people actually want to be friends?

