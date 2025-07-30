Visiting Niece Insisted That A Vegetarian Lasagna Had Meat In It, And When Her Mom Backed Her Up She Couldn’t Be Convinced Otherwise

Peoples’ dietary restrictions, voluntary or otherwise, should be respected.

But we’d be lying if we said we’d never seen someone freaking out about ingredients who was just, you know, wrong about that.

And what does someone do in that situation?

If your relatives were freaking out about an ingredient they thought was in their food, would you listen to them even if you thought they were being unreasonable?

Let’s see how this person handles a similar situation.

AITA for not supporting my sister in making a complaint to a supermarket? I currently have my sister and niece staying with me for a few days.

My niece is 17 years old and has recently decided to go vegetarian. We had a long day out yesterday so we agreed to pick up some ready meals on the way home. My niece picked a vegetarian lasagne.

Was the lasagne really vegetarian?

Later after we’d cooked the meals and sit down for dinner my niece starting to act hysterically screaming that there was meat in her lasagne. I had a look and I here wasn’t any meat in it, it had a non-meat soy based mince in it and the look/texture matched that way more closely than that of meat. My sister then tasted it too and was also convinced it was meat. I was unable to taste it (I’m vegan so although it was a veggie lasagne, it contained dairy in the sauce and cheese), but I’m very familiar with the meat free products and knew it wasn’t meat without having to taste it.

Now there’s another problem.

I tried to convince them and calm the situation down but they were adamant it was meat and wanted me to drive them back to the supermarket to complain. I refused because it would be embarrassing to turn up with a blatantly vegetarian lasagne and start accusing them of having them mixed up and it containing meat. My sister said I have no way of knowing it wasn’t meat as I couldn’t taste it myself and that I was an [jerk] for not taking them back to complain. Was I the [jerk]?

It sounds like they were overreacting.

People responded in the comments on Reddit:

Maybe just like, look at what you’re eating.

I mean if you REALLY need to, take something back.

Meat substitutes often look and taste like meat. That’s why they’re meat substitutes.

I mean like…

Stand by your convictions, kids.

