Sibling Dyed Their Hair Blue Before Their Brother’s Wedding, And Now Their Parents Are Very Upset

AITA for dyeing my hair blue 6 months before a wedding? “This week I finally did something I’ve wanted to do for years. I dyed my hair a vibrant color. I’ve never done it before, and I’ve always been so jealous of my friends who had vibrant dyed hair. My hair is now deep blue. I’m happy as can be, and it feels oddly really gender affirming.

My brother is getting married in 6 months, and my parents are insisting that I don’t have blue hair for the wedding. My parents have always had an aversion to me dying my hair, thinking it will stifle my ability to get a job and all (I have a job btw). My parents are helping pay for my brother’s wedding. They say they want the family photos from the wedding to stand the test of time, and not reflect a time any of us took part in “trends.”

They said repeatedly “we don’t want blue hair at the wedding, we want you to look nice” and that it’s a formal event. They even said that if my brother or his girlfriend dyed their hair blue before the wedding, they would make them both pay back all the money my parents gave to the wedding. I asked my mother if my brother and his girlfriend get a say in this, and she simply said “no.” Because I was curious though, I did reach out to ask what they thought of me having blue hair for the wedding.

They said they love dyed hair, and that it wouldn’t matter to them at all. My parents found it manipulative that I asked for my brother’s thoughts after already establishing that he doesn’t get a say in this. I then asked if my mother will be covering her tattoos for the wedding. She has tattoos covering both her arms. This made her angry, and I might’ve gone too far with this comment. She says she doesn’t want to shut down my self expression, and that she’s asking this one time for the wedding. She’s established that she doesn’t want me dying my hair before my sister’s wedding either, whenever that happens. I really don’t want to change my hair before the wedding. I’ve wanted blue hair for years, and it makes me feel good! My friends, my brother and his girlfriend are really supportive. I am in my mid 20s, but I still live with my parents, so they think they should have input on this. I just wanted a broader perspective. I might be the ******* because I really don’t want to re-dye my hair for any reason against my wishes. And I am going against my parents wishes for my brother’s wedding by having blue hair. AITA?”

