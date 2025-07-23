They Sold Their Friend A Car For Way Less Than It Was Worth, But He Still Couldn’t Keep Up With The Bare Minimum

You ever have that person in your life where no matter how much you try to help them, they find a way to ruin it?

AITA for not giving the car back? Okay, so I sold my car to someone I already had a contentious relationship with. It is a 2008 Lexus 400h with low miles, for $2000. Even taking into account the dings and wear and tear, Kelley Blue Book says it’s worth about $6,000, private party sale. I was trying to be a nice, good person and put the bs behind us.

They weren’t even asking for $2k in a lump sum.

I know he’s going through rough times (always) so I agree to take $300 a month. For his birthday I even took off a payment. Traded something for a months payment. Cash wise, I’ve received $300. All together, I’m still owed $1100 for the car alone.

But when you have a car, there’s certain stuff you have to do legally.

I released liability, but he didn’t register it and it’s past due. I also got a ticket in the mail for the expired tags and have to contest that…but then last week, it gets towed due to no parking permit. Since he didn’t register it, I have to go down and bail her out of car jail for $395.

For those doing the math, that means the seller has now made -$95 on this deal.

At this point, I’ve had it…and refuse to give it back unless it’s AT THE MINIMUM, fully registered…at least I WAS…but according to him, this makes me [a jerk] because “I’d do it if it were anyone else” and “How can I get the money to give you if I can’t drive?” He throws in things like “You treat me like a second class citizen and are not a friend” as well. Blah blah blah. I asked them why I have to keep taking losses because he can’t get their **** together and that makes me a horrible person in their eyes and started the hate/victim texts.

But it’s eating at them.

I’m not sure if it’s just some sort of narcissistic FOG I’m being put under or if I’m actually being the [jerk] and hindering any supposed goodness he could be doing if he had a car. I have a tendency to have [terrible] boundaries, but I’m working on it when I do set them, I get a lot of push back from people who don’t like boundaries. I’m 99% sure I’m not the [jerk] here, but would love to send this threads link to him if I’m not the AH. I hope this makes sense…I’m tired lol So am I [a jerk] if I don’t give the car back so that he can make money?

