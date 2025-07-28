This Couple Bought A Fixer-Upper, But Never Imagined They Would Find Hundreds Of WWII Ammo Boxes In The Walls

Many people, singletons and couples, dream of being able to buy and make money off a fixer-upper property one day.

A good number of people make those dreams come true, but as the saying goes, you never know what you’re going to find when you start knocking down walls.

That sentiment definitely held true for Cody and Kourtni Price of New Mexico, who bought an older home they refer to as “the old lady.”

Except that they didn’t find something odd in the walls, but rather something odd that were the walls.

They talked about their purchase with Newsweek.

“We bought this house about 2.5 years ago as our second fixer-upper. It’s a quirky mid-century home that we thought just needed some basic TLC.”

Their light renovation turned into a more in-depth one, which is when they found themselves tearing out walls.

“We extended the house, replaced failing trusses, and basically had to start over. We were shocked to discover that whole sections of the house had been built using WWII ammo shell crates — stacked and nailed together as walls.”

They shared the photos of stacked ammo boxes used as framing material on their Instagram account, @fixinguptheoldlady, and were surprised so many people were interested.

Commenters called the idea “brilliant,” and many thought the couple should somehow incorporate the boxes into the decor or structure of the finished home.

The Prices say they are not planning to keep the crates as walls, since many were “rotted or compromised,” but that they are planning to incorporate the boxes into shelves, boxes, or perhaps flooring in their kids’ rooms.

“We still have a lot of the crates…they’re part of the story now.”

The couple has also found other interesting things, like metal newspapers from the 1970s that were used as rooting material.

“It’s been fascinating reading through old headlines, prices, even advice columns. This house is a time capsule.”

Sometimes you find nightmares when you start digging around in the bowels of old homes.

But sometimes, you find history.

