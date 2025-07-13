July 13, 2025 at 8:48 am

Homeowner Thinks She Found Oil In Her Backyard After A Strong Storm. – ‘Who do I call for that?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman standing in her yard

There’s gold there in those hills!

Or maybe it’s just in your backyard…

Hey, after watching this video, you never know!

A TikTokker named Lauren posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the unexpected discovery she made in her backyard after a big storm.

woman talking in her backyard

Lauren told viewers, “I fear me and my husband might become millionaires. I think there’s oil in our backyard, but I may be mistaken.”

She continued, “I just need somebody to confirm for me before I call the police.”

And there is indeed some black stuff in her backyard!

woman pointing to oil in her backyard

Lauren said, “Before you get all your ideas, let me show you this.”

She added, “Who do I call for that?”

She might’ve hit the big time!

woman with oil in her backyard

Check out the video.

@llaurenray

TELL ME IF IM A MILLIONAIRE

♬ original sound – Lauren

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 5.48.50 PM Homeowner Thinks She Found Oil In Her Backyard After A Strong Storm. Who do I call for that?

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 5.48.59 PM Homeowner Thinks She Found Oil In Her Backyard After A Strong Storm. Who do I call for that?

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 5.49.13 PM Homeowner Thinks She Found Oil In Her Backyard After A Strong Storm. Who do I call for that?

She might’ve struck gold back there!

