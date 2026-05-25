Man Says Neighbor Keeps Calling Police Over Noise Even Though He’s Trying to Be Quiet

Is it just me, or does it seem like some folks out there like to cause trouble just to have something to do.

It’s like they have some kind of addiction to drama and, when they get bored, they decide to cause some trouble and make things interesting.

What a strange way to live!

But you see it all the time…

In today’s story, a person opened up about their neighbor who, by his account, is making his life a living hell.

You gotta feel for someone in this situation!

Read on and learned all about what’s going on.

Downstairs neighbor called the cops on me…for sitting. “Since the day I (29) moved in, my downstairs neighbor has pounded on the ceiling…. Like sorry I’m moving furniture into my new apartment in the middle of the day?

Some folks just LOVE the drama.

I went down, apologized, introduced myself and thought all was well. No. It wasn’t. If I accidentally drop something- she beats on the ceiling for 5 minutes straight. I’m putting on my shoes to leave the house? Beats on the ceiling. Use the restroom and flush? She beats on the ceiling. I complained to management and nothing was done. My leasing manager calls me for a “noise complaint” and I explain I’m literally sitting so I’m not sure what “noise” she’s hearing. Next thing I know, the cops show up for the noise complaint because my downstairs neighbor called them.

This is probably a good idea.

I bought a home camera so I can protect myself because my leasing manager has threatened to escalate the situation if I can’t “be quiet” even though I’m literally tip toeing around my apartment at this point. I told the leasing office to please request specific dates and times of her complaints so that I can provide footage of what I was doing during said “noise complaints” and surprisingly but not surprisingly the beating on the ceiling and noise complaints have stopped (for now) since the manager and downstairs neighbor caught wind of the fact I’m recording everything. I don’t even know what to do at this point, I’m just tired of walking on eggshells in my own apartment.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Man, what a bad position to be in…

To not feel comfortable at home is excruciating, and if you’ve ever been there before, you know I’m speaking the truth.

Hopefully this lunatic backs off soon! Good luck to this guy!

This sounds like a really horrible living situation.