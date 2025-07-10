Employee Caught A Stomach Bug And Couldn’t Go To Work, But His Boss Demanded That He Show Up

Some bosses think calling in sick is just an excuse to skip work.

This man was a dedicated employee who rarely missed a shift.

One day, he came down with a nasty stomach bug, so he asked to stay home.

But his boss refused, and demanded that he go to work—no exceptions!

So, he showed up… and proved how sick he was.

They made me come in I was working for a place back in the 90’s. I worked my own shift and picked up plenty of others, too. And whether people liked me or not, they acknowledged I was a hard worker. ompared to many who called off all the time, I rarely did.

This man caught a stomach bug.

But, I caught a bug and had horrible nausea/vomiting/diarrhea. And nothing was staying down. There was no way I could work like that. The Night Supervisor said, “You have to come in, no exceptions.” I tried to tell him I’m losing it from both ends every 5 minutes. He didn’t care. Fine.

He went to the office despite his condition.

Somehow, I didn’t crap my pants driving in the 2 miles. But I did vomit out the side door at least once. I walked through the building, looked ashen as hell, with horrible stomach cramps. I went to his office. He made me sit there for 15 minutes till he was ready to address me.

He puked all over his boss’s office.

By then, my stomach was rumbling and I was sweating on the brow. I vomited all over the place. Watery vomit with whatever color Gatorade and chunks of yogurt came up. And there was a little leakage on the back end, too. It wasn’t subtle. It was a lot.

His boss realized how sick he was and sent him home.

He just looked at me, looking a little peaked then, too. He said, “You made your point, you can go.” I stumbled home and pretty much spent the next day or so in the bathroom. I do remember my neighbor bringing me some baby wipes at some point which I greatly appreciated. But no points, I came into work like I was told, and they sent me home. I was willing to stay.

Sometimes, the only way to prove a point is to leave a mess behind.

Why are bosses like this?

