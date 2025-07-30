Boyfriend Is Unhappy In His Relationship, But He Still Loves His Girlfriend. Now He Isn’t Sure If He Should Break Up With Her Or Not.

When you are young and in a relationship, it can be very painful and difficult to break up.

AITAH for putting myself first? To keep a long story short(er) – I, 28M, had been dating a wonderful young woman 25F for the past three years.

In so many ways, she was perfect. Incredibly kind, sweet, thoughtful, and emotionally intelligent. But I just couldn’t fight this nagging feeling that I’ve been experiencing for some time. I feel so guilty that towards the end of our relationship, I wouldn’t even get excited to see her, and I felt like the biggest jerk in the world because of it. I tried and tried to fight these feelings, I tried talking to her about some of the things that were bothering me, and it just wasn’t productive. She had a tough upbringing and still has a strained relationship with her family, who she lives with, and they expect her to live with them until she finds a man of their religion to marry. In the three years she never told her parents about us. I did get to meet her brother once, but I wasn’t even invited to his wedding, which hurts. Of course, when we broke up she told me she planned to tell them tomorrow, but I think it’s too late.

She also doesn’t have many relationships at all that she can really depend on. Which means for the past three years, I have been basically her only form of support, and since her family doesn’t know about me, I’m also always hosting. It feels so stupid and shallow and unfair to her to break up with her because I don’t feel that she respected the values I tried to communicate, like organization, financial responsibility, my inability to be the ONLY person she goes to with a problem while I have my own serious mental health issues. But I keep coming back to that feeling I would have when she’d call or come over.

Of course there were wonderful and happy moments. I still care for her so deeply, and if she needed my help I would be there. But I just was not feeling loved or heard in the way that I need. Our intimacy was stunted throughout the relationship as well, I honestly think we made love fewer than 20 times during the whole relationship, it was always me to initiate. I drove to her last night and told her in person. It was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I don’t like to hurt people if I can avoid it. To be honest, I asked my Mom to drive me because I wasn’t sure if I could do it alone. I am just feeling a lot right now and it’s hard to make sense of things. So many things remind me of her and the good times. AITA?

