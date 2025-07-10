Graduate Refused To Pay A Diploma Fee After Graduation, So The College Held Onto It For Seven Years Before Calling Him

Some charges just don’t make sense, especially when you’ve already paid your dues.

The only battle I ever won with a college. I went to college back in the early 70’s. Close to the last era when you could kind of pay your way while going to school. I lived off campus, rode my bike to school. And worked at the College/Hospital loading dock part time during school and full time the rest of the year.

This man was asked to pay $150 for his diploma.

I avoided additional fees like parking permits and student activity fees. Upon completion of my degree, I received a letter from “Harvard of the Cuyahoga.” They asked for $150 as a “Matriculation Fee.” As I was not attending graduation, I called and asked why. I was informed it was for my diploma.

He thought the diploma was part of everything he paid for already.

I had spent over two years of my life at this particular school, finishing my degree. I had paid them about $14,000 to date (this was in 1970). I had kind of assumed the diploma was included. My diploma was included in high school and I didn’t pay them a thing.

He didn’t pay for it because he could still get his transcripts.

So, I asked if I would still be able to get transcripts if I did not pay the fee. And they said yes. I thanked them for their time. Cool, I got on with life, still in the same city.

Now, the Dean’s Office calls him and tells him they will send him his diploma.

About seven years later, I get a call from the Dean’s Office. The nice lady explains they have had my diploma sitting in a drawer. They asked if they could send it over to me? They would really like to get rid of it. I think that is the only battle I ever won with a college.

