Target Employee Got A Passive-Aggressive Video From Her Manager On Her Day Off, Then She Posted It For The World To See

I once had a job bussing tables and setting up event spaces at a country club. It was deeply boring. When the end of my shift would come around, I’d ask my manager something like “hey, am I good to go?”

“Yeah,” he’s say, “just…” and then list five more things he wanted me to do first.

So in other words, “no.” That’s the vibe I get from the story contained in this video from TikTok user @yari.cana:

“The video I got from my boss, on my day off, on my personal phone!” reads the caption.

“Very disappointing for someone that only had to zone ready underwear last night,” says the voice of the boss from behind the camera.

The video description spells things out a bit further: “Mind you, I had 3 sections to work on, in just 4 hours. The pressure to complete the ‘100%’ how they call it is real, but it does not goes [sic] with me. I do as much as I can in my 4 hrs, and then go home, but no, that’s not enough and then I get harassed by it!”

@yari.cana mind you, I had 3 sections to work on, in just 4 hours. the pressure to complete the “100%” how they call it is real, but it does not goes with me. I do as much as I can in my 4 hrs, and then go home, but no, that’s not enough and then I get harassed by it! #target #targetcoorporate #parttimejob #workplaceharrassment ♬ original sound – Yari Cana

What was all that about leaning and cleaning?

Put down the phone, missy.

When is 100% really ever achieved?

A lot of people said not to let this slide.

Remember kids, wage theft accounts for more money than any other form of theft in America.

If you’re off the clock, you’re off the job.

