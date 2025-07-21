Trust Fund Girl Doesn’t Know If Men Will Like Her For Anything But Her Money, So She Plays It Down. But Now Her Friends Say Pretending To Be Poor Is Wrong.

A lot of people tell white lies at the beginning of a relationship, to impress someone or to hide a flaw.

A fib here or there is understandable…. but what if it goes too far?

Like in this story, when a woman downplays her wealth… to weed out guys who are just in it for the dough.

Is this savvy or deceptive? Can it be both? Let’s see…

AITAH if I confront my girlfriend who pretended to be poor? Been dating for four months and she always talks about being broke/ suggests cheap dates/ splits everything perfectly down the middle.

I get it. Been there. But what’s the catch with this one?

Found out through a mutual friend she actually comes from money and has a trust fund. Apparently she’s been testing guys to see if they’re gold diggers. Feels like our entire relationship has been built on lies.

It would be hard to know if a guy’s in it for you or your money. But also, lying isn’t a great start to a relationship.

Should I confront her about this or just walk away? Don’t know if I can trust someone who’s been pretending to be someone else this whole time.

Tough call. Not sure what I’d do here.

