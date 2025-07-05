Woman Has A Laundry List Of Problems With Her Husband’s Behavior, And One Of Them Is His Laundry

Splitting up chores can be a chore.

But in this story, one couple struggles more than usual with a division of labor.

Let’s put some elbow grease into this one.

AITA for telling my husband I don’t enjoy doing his laundry??? My husband and I have been married for two years now, been together for four. I am 24 and he is 27. Recently, I have been stretched quite thin between full time work and full time school. I recently got more hours at work. I am almost done with my degree.

Sounds like a lot to manage. Do they have a good division of labor?

I know I haven’t been as happy or affectionate, but I thought it was understood that this will just be a moment in time where I am busy and working hard, but it will be over eventually. My husband works, too!

Great! Or is it?

A 9-5 office job. The thing is, after a day full of work and classes that go into the night, I come home and make dinner, do dishes, clean up the living room, etc. I have sat him down and explained that I have been unhappy because even once I am home, it is impossible to rest.

Modern life is a lot.

He said he understood and would do more tasks around the house. I made him a list of chores that would be helpful. He has done one, and it was for a single day. Nothing since.

That feels like a slightly performative gesture. Can hubby pick up more slack?

I am feeling fed up. The kicker is, yesterday he said that I haven’t been as affectionate and he misses me. I told him that I have been so busy and with the house chores on top of work and school, I just cannot get in the mood to even cuddle or hug. Honestly, it is hard to be attracted to him right now, but I didn’t mention that. He got angry with me.

Uh-oh. He’s being prickly, and nobody likes to hug a porcupine.

He started saying that I clearly didn’t care about him because I know that physical touch is his love language and I have been depriving him of that. All I did was tell him, “Do you think I enjoy doing your laundry? Cleaning up after you? Those are labors of love. It is not like I would do just anyone’s laundry. “You don’t clean up the way you promised me you would, so if anyone is lacking in the affection department, it is you.”

Classic love language dispute.

He went silent, grabbed the keys, and left. I feel really guilty that I accused him like that. Should I call and apologize? AITA?

I think these two have some sorting to do.

What does the comments section think?

This person says, you’re his wife not his mother.

This poster says, don’t encourage him.

Someone else says, methinks this goes deeper.

Another user points out that there’s a comms problem.

Another person is like, save your energy girl.

Does this couple have too much dirty laundry?

It might be tough to dig it all out.

