Girlfriend Wanted Her Boyfriend To Celebrate Her Birthday, But He Failed In Spectacular Fashion After Getting Her Hopes Up

Love them or hate them, birthdays come around once a year – and seemingly faster and faster every year, too.

For many people, like the woman in this story, that’s ostensibly a good thing.

She loves birthdays, celebrating others and being celebrated herself, too.

Unfortunately her boyfriend firmly occupies a place in the opposite camp, but she’s hopeful that this year will be different.

Read on to find out what happened when her birthday came around.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he ruined my birthday? My boyfriend (31) and I have been together for three and a half years. In the past I’ve gone all out for his birthday, with big gifts, decorating a bunch, and doing special things for him. He’s never done the same for me. He will get me a card and a small gift but I’ve never had a birthday party while we’ve been dating. So this year I planned a party. I was super excited to finally have one and was looking forward to being the star of the show.

Let’s see how this situation affected her most recent birthday.

Yesterday was my birthday, but the week leading up to it I felt like wasn’t doing too much to help me. We went grocery shopping the night prior, and when I told him what I wanted to cook up at home, he made a remark saying that it was a “cheap” idea. I then told him how I wanted a rendition of a recipe and he said “that’s interesting… never heard of it done that way,” and started saying how I’m doing it wrong. He then wanted to buy a bunch of food and I said, “it’s okay, I don’t want to spend a lot of money on food that most likely won’t be eaten.” He responded “well you do know you’re not paying for this and we have separate bank accounts.”

Read on to find out how she felt about his attitude.

I was hurt by his comments and told him so; he promised me he would be nicer. Then comes my birthday. He had a golf event for work all day, so he was out drinking on the course having a good time. I was at home cleaning, getting prepped for my birthday party, and running errands. He kept telling me “ it’s almost over” and then 2 hours passed by. Once his golf event was over, he messaged me saying he was going to go eat and drink. I called him and told him I needed him home to help me out, and he sounded annoyed.

And things didn’t get any better when he returned home.

Once he got home he was super short with me and acted annoyed. Even my girlfriends noticed and told him to knock it off. When my girlfriends left, he started sighing super loud when he was helping me make the food. He wasn’t making it right so I tried to explain to him how and he shut me down, saying he never heard of how to make it that way and basically ignored me. Finally he had enough and he made the comment again on how I picked a “cheap” dish to make, and how he wants to impress everyone and I lost it.

But that was just the beginning.

I got super upset and went off on him. I basically told him that his attitude and demeanor towards me was super hurtful and that he was making me regret throwing the party. I told him that I feel like he treats me like I’m dumb, and cheap, and that he fights me on everything. I then told him if he can’t be happy for me and support me on my birthday, then to **** off. He didn’t like all of that one bit and told me to stop it, yelled in my face.

Let’s see how the night of the party went.

He then didn’t apologize all night, basically acted as if I wasn’t there at my birthday party until I pulled him upstairs and explained how hurt I was. He continued to say that it was my fault and my reaction was wrong. Granted, he did help with making the food and cleaning up. He also was super nice to everyone but so cold towards me all night. AITA?

It’s fair to say that everyone deals with birthdays differently, and a whole lot of that can be informed by our culture and upbringings.

But it’s important to respect other people’s wishes – especially if you are in a relationship with that person – as long as they’re not infringing on your own freedom or morals.

And it’s not too much to ask for a woman to throw herself a birthday party – she can’t assume he will help, but it would be nice to think he would, for love even if he thinks it’s stupid.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the boyfriend was out of order.

In fact, many Redditors felt very strongly about the boyfriend’s behavior.

Meanwhile, others gave her some suggestions on how to proceed.

Let’s be very clear about one thing: his behavior was completely out of order.

This is not how you behave when you love someone.

Regardless of his opinions, it’s her birthday – he needs to swallow whatever complex he has and let something be about her for a change.

Or he’ll likely find himself alone. And honestly?

Good riddance.

