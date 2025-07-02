Uber Driver Tried To Sneak In A Big Upcharge At The Airport, And Then Just Pretended To Take Her To Her Hotel

Travel can be such a nightmare, especially when the people you come across decide to be a nightmare.

Like in this video from TikTok user @magsxmoments:

“So I’m in Palermo, Sicily, right now, and with my two children and all our luggage, and I ordered an Uber to take us to our Airbnb, and it was supposed to be €40.”

“And when the Uber arrived, he said that it was gonna be an extra €20, and I was like, no, thanks. Uh, so he left without us, cause clearly, you know, we’re still here, but he’s claiming that we’re in the car.”

“Like, this is a whole other level of petty. He is driving to our Airbnb without us, claiming that we’re there, like, in the car. And I can’t believe that this is happening.”

Unfortunately, a scam that’s not uncommon.

The kids are alright, though.

You’ve got better options where you’re at.

Maybe try a local company.

Safe travels, everybody.

You’ve gotta keep your eye on those rideshare drivers.

