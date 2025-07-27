July 27, 2025 at 2:49 am

Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

by Ben Auxier

The inside of the Dallas airport

TikTok/andrewjehle

The only bit of advice that I’ve found to consistently work regarding getting good airline deals is to buy in advance. Way in advance.

The earlier you buy, the cheaper it will be.

But TikTok user @andrewjehle says maybe it should be the opposite, at least in some cases?

The inside of the Dallas airport

TikTok/andrewjehle

“To all the people that claim that all the flights are full these days – walked around the entire Dallas airport and filmed every single flight.”

The inside of the Dallas airport

TikTok/andrewjehle

“A lot of them are not full.”

The inside of the Dallas airport

TikTok/andrewjehle

“I think this proves my point that airlines should decrease the price of their tickets the closer it gets to the flight so that they can fill their flights.”

@andrewjehle

PSA to all airlines pt.2 @Southwest Airlines @delta @United Airlines @American Airlines @Frontier Airlines

♬ original sound – andrewjehle

Of course, this isn’t most people’s’ experience…

2025 06 25 16 39 18 Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

Despite what we may want.

2025 06 25 16 39 26 Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

The issue is sample size. We’re looking at one airline on one day in one airport. The U.S. sees around 45,000 flights every day. There are any number of variables that could make this a total outlier.

2025 06 25 16 39 43 Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

Like, what if it’s just this company, for instance?

2025 06 25 16 39 55 Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

Best of luck in the skies regardless, everybody.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter