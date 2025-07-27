Traveller Walked Around The Entire Dallas Airport and Found Flight After Flight That Were Empty. So Should Airlines Lower Their Prices?

The only bit of advice that I’ve found to consistently work regarding getting good airline deals is to buy in advance. Way in advance.

The earlier you buy, the cheaper it will be.

But TikTok user @andrewjehle says maybe it should be the opposite, at least in some cases?

“To all the people that claim that all the flights are full these days – walked around the entire Dallas airport and filmed every single flight.”

“A lot of them are not full.”

“I think this proves my point that airlines should decrease the price of their tickets the closer it gets to the flight so that they can fill their flights.”

@andrewjehle PSA to all airlines pt.2 @Southwest Airlines @delta @United Airlines @American Airlines @Frontier Airlines ♬ original sound – andrewjehle

Of course, this isn’t most people’s’ experience…

Despite what we may want.

The issue is sample size. We’re looking at one airline on one day in one airport. The U.S. sees around 45,000 flights every day. There are any number of variables that could make this a total outlier.

Like, what if it’s just this company, for instance?

Best of luck in the skies regardless, everybody.

