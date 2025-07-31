Uncle Buys Pastries For His Nephews, But His Girlfriend Thinks They Should Teach The Nephews To Share

Imagine staying with your uncle while your parents are on a business trip.

I think that sounds pretty cool if you have an uncle who buys you pastry from a local bakery like the uncle in this story.

The problem is that these two brothers ordered different pastries, and now, one boy has changed his mind.

What should the uncle do about it? Or should he let the boys work it out on their own?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not making my nephews share the apple chausson? I(28) have two nephews. ‘John’(12) and ‘Tim’(11). My girlfriend(26) and I are watching them while my sister and brother in law are on a work trip. Yesterday, I went to a bakery and sent my gf a picture of the pastries and their labels. Asked her if she and the kids wanted anything. Also told her that their apple chausson is quite popular. She and Tim ended up asking for one each, while John asked for a chocolate croissant.

John changed his mind.

After I microwaved the stuff, John said the apple chaussons smelled pretty good and asked Tim if he could have some. Tim just shook his head. My girlfriend told Tim to share his with John but I told him he doesn’t have to. I got John his own chausson today but my gf still says that we should teach children how to share.

They’re not the parents. They don’t really have to feel responsible for teaching the kids to share.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Why didn’t the girlfriend share?

Lessons were learned that day.

“No” is a complete sentence.

This person agrees that the girlfriend could’ve shared.

It’s also important to learn that you can’t always get what you want.

Sharing shouldn’t be required.

