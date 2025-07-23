Uncle Offers Breakfast To Niece And Nephew, But Their Complaints Push Him To Draw The Line

When his sister and her two kids moved in, this uncle stepped up to feed everyone…

…Until the kids’ picky demands and their mom’s sleeping in turned breakfast into a daily battle.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not cooking breakfast for my niece and nephew? My (36, M) sister (34, F) moved into my house about 2 months ago with her 2 kids (7M, 4F) after she ended a really bad relationship. I’ve always been an early-ish riser and like to get up and make myself some breakfast around 7 or 8am. Nothing spectacular, just whatever I felt like that day. When my sister moved in, I realized quickly that she liked to sleep in. Some days she was up as late as 1pm…I gave her the benefit of the doubt since I knew how hard her break up was for her.

To each their own.

Since my sister slept so late daily, she wouldn’t get up and take care of her kids. I got into a routine with my niece and nephew that basically whatever I cooked myself for breakfast, I’d make enough for them as well until the other morning. I woke up and had an urge to make huevos rancheros. The kids immediately started complaining that they didn’t want that and wanted something different. I was nice and ended up making them pancakes since it’s not their fault that their mom is really struggling.

What an uncle!

The next morning, I was making breakfast potatoes and eggs but all I heard was “we don’t want that. We want something different” so again, I obliged… Finally after 3 mornings of my unwanted food critics getting a separate meal, I finally told them “I’m no longer cooking 2 different meals for breakfast. If you don’t like what I’m making, go ask your mom to get up and do it.” So, they went upstairs to wake her up, but she still didn’t come downstairs until after 1pm. The kids immediately started complaining that I “refused to feed them” and my sister was ANGRY.

Oh brother.

She started in about how they need to be fed by a certain time and a bunch of other things that she said to try and intentionally hurt me. I snapped and told her “look I know you’re depressed, but wake up and take care of your fu**ing kids instead of expecting me to do it.” She got quiet after that and is still giving me the cold shoulder, but I know she’s expecting me to apologize. Let me have it. AITA?

He knows his sister’s going through a lot, but he’s done being a short-order cook while she sleeps the day away—parenting shouldn’t fall on him.

Most people agree she is NTA.

This person says he doesn’t owe her ANYTHING.

This person says to NOT apologize.

This person has ben there, but still does her job as a mother…

Moral of the story?

If you can’t get up to make breakfast for your kids, don’t get mad when someone else won’t do it your way!

