Unwanted Daughter Feels Pressured To Meet Absent Mother’s New Children, But She Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Them

AITA for not taking the offers to meet my half sister even if my deadbeat mom doesn’t have to be involved? For my whole life, it’s just been me (17f) and my dad (40m). He’s been a single dad my whole life, ever since my mom broke up with him in the hospital after I was born and walked out without me and refused to have anything to do with me.

Dad got custody, and he let Mom’s family see me. Over the years, Mom’s family tried to organize times for her to meet me and she wasn’t interested. I met her once. I was 14, and it was a horrible experience.

She got into a fight with her parents over her lack of involvement with me. And my mom fought back by saying she had been willing to get back with dad before, but he refused to give me up. Which started a whole new fight about why not ask to be a family again and be a mom instead of wanting just my dad.

I got home that night, and Dad had to stay up with me because, man, did it hurt to realize she wanted Dad for years and was bitter he didn’t want her without me. But, she wanted nothing to do with me. Six months ago, my mom had another baby, a girl. So, I now have a half-sister, although I don’t claim her or tell others I have one.

I still say I’m an only child. My mom’s family wanted me to come and meet her, but I refused, and after three or four small fights over it, they offered to have the baby over, so I could meet and interact with her without my mom there. I told them they didn’t need to because I didn’t want to meet her. I said it’s better off that she never meets me because I won’t ever see her as my sister, because we don’t share parents. They were like, “maybe not parents, but blood,” and I asked them why that mattered.

They wanted one good reason. And I told them my life did not change at all knowing another person came from the same eggs and womb as me.

My mom’s pregnant again, so now the pressure is being piled on more for me to meet my half-sister, so I’ll meet the next baby my mom gives birth to, and so I’ll want a relationship with any kids she has now.

My answer has stayed the same, and this includes the offers for me to meet the baby without Mom being there. They can do that because they babysit and stuff. AITA?

