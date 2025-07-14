Using Beef Tallow As Lotion? An Esthetician Gave People A Heads-Up About A Potential Side Effect.

You learn something new every day…

And today I learned that some people use beef tallow as a skincare product.

Ooooookaaaayyyyyy…

Anyway, an esthetician named Lydia posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a heads-up about why they might want to think twice about using this stuff on their skin.

Lydia told viewers, “I have to immediately share this experience as an esthetician and as someone who notices beef tallow becoming a trend.”

The TikTokker referred to a client and said, “I know that she usually comes from the gym, and I know she comes in sweaty. The steamer hits her face, and within 2 minutes, the room starts smelling like back of the house. Like, it starts smelling like fryer grease.”

Lydia added, “I don’t think it’s a gross smell. It’s not a regular human body smell.”

She asked the client if they were using beef tallow.

The client told Lydia, “‘I just saw it on TikTok, and I was just trying it. Of course, if I smell like a fryer, I want new recommendations for skincare.”

Lydia told TikTok viewers, “Please know some brands or some beef tallows will make you smell like a french fry oil vat.”

That doesn’t sound good, now does it?

Let’s take a look at the video.

I guess people will do just about anything to get their skin to look good…

