Vulnerable Toddler Got Hurt Last Time Family Was Around, And Now Nobody’s Sure What To Do

AITA for asking my wife to message her cousin to remind them to be careful with our son? I (31M) and my wife have a 2.5 year old son who has had a lot of medical issues (disabled, can’t walk yet, regular checkups, etc).

A while ago, my wife’s cousin visited us with her two kids. The kids are very active, and during that visit one of them accidentally hurt our son. My son usually is in the crawling position, and the daughter of the cousin tried picking him up, and stepped on his leg. My son cried a lot, we calmed him and just briefly said to be more careful and that was the end of it. We didn’t say or bring it up anymore, not to make a big deal out of it.

Later during a routine MRI (he has these regularly after remission), the doctors saw a small spot/bone edema on his femur, caused by an injury. It wasn’t serious but we figured it was from that instance, but never told her cousin the extent of the injury.

Now the cousin wants to visit again and stay overnight. I told my wife I’m fine with it, but I asked her to send a message just reminding them to please be a bit more careful this time as they injured his leg when they were here last time. My wife didn’t really want to, but I pushed and pressured her a bit and she sent it. Now her cousin is making excuses and might not come, and my wife is mad at me, saying I caused drama, and I am being too protective.

I honestly thought it’s just normal to ask this, considering our son’s situation. AITA?

