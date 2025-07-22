Waiter Kept Flirting With Their Table During Dinner, But When She Shut It Down With One Laugh, Her Friends Said She Ruined The Night

Some people think being polite means you have to put up with things that make you uncomfortable.

So, what would you do if you were just trying to enjoy dinner, but your waiter wouldn’t stop with the flirty comments, even after you made it clear you weren’t interested?

Would you play along for the sake of being friendly?

Or would you find a way to put an end to the behavior?

In the following story, one woman deals with this very predicament and makes it clear she’s not interested.

Here’s how it all happened.

AITA for being “rude” to the waiter and “ruining” the dinner? I (27F) went out on a girls’ dinner with my best friends (26F & 29F). For context, I’m the only one married; they are not in any committed relationships. Yesterday, we went to have dinner at a sports bar/family restaurant where, from the moment we arrived, the waiter (M/early-mid twenties?) started complimenting us. He kept saying flirty/funny things. I ignored him, but it honestly gave me the ick, and they were giggling.

Fed up, she gave him a sarcastic laugh.

After a while, as he took our order and kept refilling our drinks, he kept saying stuff like that, and I did a sarcastic laugh (picture that one meme of the dude laughing and getting serious). He left the table and didn’t do it again. My friends later told me I was rude to him and that he was just doing his job, but omg, it was ruining my afternoon. Now I’m wondering if I should’ve kept quiet. AITA?

Yikes! His behavior was a bit unprofessional, but some people have that personality.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about the situation.

She had every right to do that.

That sort of behavior makes some people uncomfortable, and no one should have to sit through it.

