A Teen With An Allergy To Sesame Ate A Cracker At His Aunt’s House And Ended Up In The Hospital, But His Family Seemed More Concerned About His Aunt Than About Him

AITA for bringing up my frustrations to my family after being poisoned? A few weeks ago, my family (I’m 17M) and I went to visit my aunt and her family since they had gotten a new puppy. My aunt had prepared a meal for us, including a plate of cheese and crackers. I’m seriously allergic to sesame, so when offered a cracker, I asked if it had any sesame. She said no. I was going to check the box, but I thought I was being overly anxious and decided to trust my family instead. Upon tasting it, I immediately knew I was having an allergic reaction.

For the next 30 minutes or so, I felt myself slowly getting more nauseous and wheezing harder, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to cause a scene. Someone eventually noticed, and though I initially refused, an ambulance was called, and I was taken into paramedic care. Afterward, we went home, and I talked to my mother about how I felt. I wasn’t mad at my aunt—it was an honest mistake—but the reaction from everyone felt lackluster.

Most people seemed more concerned about my aunt than they were about me. I was all smiles and brushed it off outwardly, but when I brought it up in the car, my mother had a strong emotional reaction. Among other things, she told me I was being insensitive and rude. After our spat, she didn’t talk to me for the next three days.

Later, she told me I was making a big deal out of nothing, that I was “making a mountain out of a molehill.” I let it go and went outside to read and clear my head. About ten minutes later, she came out and again outlined how disrespectful I had been.

A couple of days ago, we went back to their house and they handed us the ambulance bill. I was shocked—I assumed they would cover the cost, since the reaction came from their food. But my father paid the $300 bill without question. My aunt apologized again, and my mother and sister reassured her that everything was fine. Neither of them had been harmed in any way—it felt like I wasn’t even in the room.

Again, in the car, I brought up my frustration, and again, my mother reacted strongly. She told me I lacked empathy and didn’t value family enough. I feel pretty hurt. It’s put a real strain on my relationship with my mom. I made sure to be polite and respectful when interacting with my aunt and her family. I know my mom and her sister are close, but did I selfishly put myself between them? I even offered to pay the bill, so I know money wasn’t the issue, if that helps. AITA?

