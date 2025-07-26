He Reprimanded His Daughter For Acting Out, But When She Did Something Even Worse, He Kicked Her Out

Lots of young people act out, especially in the wake of trauma. But there is a line between what is understandable and what is not.

AITA for kicking my daughter out after she crossed a line? I have 3 children, 1 girl,1 boy, and one child is gender neutral, my son Eric is the oldest, Eva is the middle child and Charlie is my youngest. Sadly when the children were all young their mother/my wife passed away in a car accident. I’ve been raising them by myself ever since as I’ve chosen to never remarry since my wife was/is the love of my life.

Eva has always been a bit more wild then her other siblings even before her mother’s passing. I’ve tried everything ranging from having sit down talks with her to putting her in therapy as well as taking parenting classes and reading books to see what I could possibly do to help. Therapy did seem to help a little bit but decided to stop soon after she turned 18. Eva still lives with me and Charlie as she goes to school and has definitely been home more due to the pandemic, but has started to go out more now that they are letting up on some of the regulations.

I was out getting dinner with an old high school buddy of mine when i get a panicked call from my son who had been at my house hanging out with his siblings. To summarize what he told me, he got into an argument with Eva and Charlie sided with him. Eva became very volatile and even called Charlie a slur, which is a big hell no for me, so I headed home and tried to calm everything down. I told Eva I didn’t care about what they had been arguing about, and that she wasn’t allowed to disrespect Charlie or Eric like that. Eva ended up now being the ones to start arguing, but I soon shut it down when i realized it wasn’t gonna help.

I forced her to apologize and took away her car privileges until she could learn to respect her siblings and i thought it was the end of that. The next morning after work i ended up coming home and finding scraps of papers all over and then soon found out that she cut up about half a dozen letters her mother had written me when I was much younger. I was LIVID.

I just walked into her room and told her to get out. She was smug and rolled her eyes. But then I yelled “Get the heck out of my house” and she realized i was serious. She was crying and screaming but I had felt sorta numb at that point and she left with a friend of hers. Now i feel like I was being too harsh but I want to stand my ground. AITA for this?

