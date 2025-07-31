Her Sister Announces She’s Pregnant, And Now Her Lack Of Excitement Might Ruin Their Relationship Forever

When someone announces that they’re pregnant, it can seem like the pressure is on you to be thrilled for them.

And often you are, because for many people a baby is a blessing.

But there are other, outlying situations too, in which try as you might, it’s a struggle to be enthusiastic about an impending birth – and this can be for a wide variety of reasons.

Though, as the woman in this story found out, letting on that you’re anything other than delighted for the new parents can be a big mistake.

Read on to find out why this woman wasn’t excited for her sister’s pregnancy.

AITA for not being excited about my sister’s child? I am 22-year-old woman, and the second oldest of four siblings. Last year my older brother (23) announced that his girlfriend was pregnant, and this year they finally had the baby, a little boy. I was at first a little doubtful that it would work out, since neither of them had jobs and they weren’t really suitable for being parents this young. But I made it clear to both that no matter what, I would give their child 100% support, which both were grateful for.

Let’s see how the situation panned out once the child was born.

My brother fortunately got a job at my uncle’s company, and his girlfriend is waiting until one year has passed so she can look for a job too. After a while my doubts lifted a little, and I visit my nephew as often as I can. However, now my younger sister (21) has announced this year that she was pregnant too. The cheering that she hoped for didn’t come, and that has angered her. Now she pouts that everyone is so mean.

Read on to find out why the family wasn’t excited about this young woman having a child.

Why I am not excited? First, no one is even sure if her current boyfriend is really the father, because at the time she got pregnant she also had something going on with another man. She has no job either, but unlike my brother and his girlfriend, she made it clear that she rather just live with the benefits the government gives her and the income of her current boyfriend. She also has no apartment, and every time someone has offered her help, she trashed their place, didn’t help in the household and even stole from them. So all in all the idea of her becoming a mother now too doesn’t really bring me joy.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this older sister approached the pregnancy.

I of course have offered her child the same support as I offered my brother’s son. However, my sister said that if I have such a negative opinion about her and doubt that her current boyfriend is the father then she bans me from seeing my nephew, which I told her I was okay with. If she doesn’t want my support and doesn’t like me seeing my nephew then this is her choice and I’ll accept it. That made her even more mad. AITA?

It’s clear that the little sister here isn’t having a baby for the right reasons, rather it seems more like she’s looking for the same attention that her elder brother has received.

However, it also seems like her elder sister is being a little hard on her, so it’s understandable that the pregnant (and hormonal!) sister bit back.

But if the sister can’t even take care of someone else’s home when they’re letting her in, how is she going to be able to take care of a child?

Let’s see what the folks of Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that by being truthful about her feelings, the older sister was totally in the right.

While others were concerned about the life that the unborn child would lead.

However, this Redditor encouraged giving the parents the benefit of the doubt.

But there’s no obligation for her siblings to be excited for her.

