She Forgot To Write Her Name On Her Paper So Her Teacher Gave Her A Zero, And She Went Out Of Her Way To Make Sure That Never Happened Again

School policies often leave little room for flexibility, even when students are still learning how to navigate the system.

When one teenager’s paper was given a zero over a missing name, she decided to make sure no one could ever miss her name again.

Not only did she annoy the teacher, but she later had the pleasure of realizing just how wrong this teacher really was.

Give me a zero for no name, got it I have a learning disability, and I’ve worked really hard to become successful academically, but when I was 14, I was still learning. So I worked really hard on this paper for my history class, and I was really proud of it when I turned it in.

Two weeks later, I have a zero, and when I ask why, my teacher says that I forgot to put my name in the correct spot, and he “couldn’t find it” and “college professors won’t remember your name.” Ok, cue malicious compliance.

For the next five papers, I proceeded to highlight, underline, bold, and use red ink for. Every. Single. Assignment. It gets more obnoxious with every assignment, until finally I’m using clipart and pointing arrows at my name.

Finally, my teacher tells me I’ve made my point, and could I please stop. I do, but I also cheer when he leaves at the end of the year and is replaced by the man who made me go into history as a career.

Also, when I was getting my associate’s at community college, I forgot my name on a paper. My professor didn’t deduct points, and he wrote my nickname at the top.

There’s a very clear disconnect between what high school teachers expect of college and the reality.

