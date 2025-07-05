Her Boyfriend Borrowed Her Car Without Asking, But Returned It With A Flat Tire And Didn’t Tell Her. So She Said He Couldn’t Use The Car Ever Again.

Cars are essential for getting where you need to go, which is why you need to make sure to care for them, so they work when you need them.

What would you do if your boyfriend borrowed your car without asking and then it got a flat tire, and he tried to deny that it was his fault?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she revoked her permission to use the car going forward.

Check it out.

AITA bf borrowed my car which now has a flat tire I was already getting frustrated by how my bf would use my car when he has his own so I’m not sure if I’m overreacting. He has 4 vehicles of this own, all need some kind of work but are drivable. I just got my first. I switched my winter tires myself and got an oil change so it would be ready for my remote job 4 hours north of home. My boyfriend works there as well.

If he doesn’t fix it soon, it is going to get a lot worse.

Originally, we went up with two vehicles him in his truck towing the boat and I drove my car. On the way his truck’s exhaust/muffler dropped and was noticeably closer to the ground but not touching. He said he would get someone near our work to fix it. He has yet to contact the guy to fix it despite multiple reminders this was three weeks ago.

This is just inconsiderate.

I got sick at work (autoimmune disease) and needed to be driven to my mom so I could be near the hospital and mum. While I was at my mom’s house sick, my bf drove my car over 700km to and from work for different reasons. Didn’t ask permission just took it and told me after. If I’d been asked I would have rather he took his truck. Anyway I get back to my car after being very ill for 2 weeks and it has a flat tire.

No, she actually takes care of her car.

I tell my boyfriend, and he says oh didn’t you say it was low driving up to work? I replied no I checked and it was fine and when they changed my oil days prior my tire pressure was fine then too. He was driving during this conversation and says I nearly caused him to get in an accident arguing about it, felt guilt trippy. Then he tells me during one of his drives in my car that he filled that tire up so it’s not his fault. I was never told the tire needed to be filled until the argument when it was flat.

I wouldn’t let him drive it either, he is clearly careless.

I’m not expecting him to pay for the tire but any kind of acknowledgment that it could have been him in the 700+km he drove it without permission. I told him the privilege of driving my car is revoked so I can’t blame anyone but myself for flats in the future. Am I wrong for refusing to let my bf take my car anymore and being frustrated he can’t accept any responsibility it could have been him that caused the flat tire?

She is not wrong at all. In fact, if he has four vehicles, why should he need her car at all?

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Exactly, he is not careful with cars.

Yup, never let him touch the car.

This is a good policy to live by.

This is no coincidence.

The boyfriend is clearly irresponsible.

The flat tire is the least of the problems.

This guy can’t accept responsibility, and that is a huge red flag.

